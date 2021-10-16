VK Sasikala, Who Quit Public Life, Returns To Jayalalithaa Memorial

The AIADMK, which expelled her, has reiterated that there is no place for Sasikala (File)

VK Sasikala, who announced in March that she will "stay away from politics and public life", will pay floral tributes at the memorials of former chief ministers Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran and CN Annadurai along the Marina today in a public spectacle, a day ahead of the golden jubilee celebration of the founding of the AIADMK party.

Some analysts say it is a bid to resurrect her political career. She however is on record downplaying the same.

"I have never been after power or position even when Jaya was alive. Won't do that after she is dead. I am staying away from politics to ensure continuation of AIADMK's 'golden rule' in Tamil Nadu," Ms Sasikala said in a letter earlier this year ahead of Tamil Nadu state polls.

Ms Sasikala's retreat from politics was seen as an attempt to insulate herself from potential criticism that she helped the DMK capture power if election results turned favourable for the opposition.

This is Ms Sasikala's first visit to the memorials since her return from jail earlier this year. The development follows AIADMK's loss in the assembly and the local body polls.

The AIADMK, which expelled her, has reiterated that the party doors are shit on the former leader.

She would also visit a few other places tomorrow, including a special school at MGR's house in the Ramavaram Garden.

Responding to her plans, AIADMK senior leader Jayakumar said," "AIADMK maintains no place for her."

A quick exposition. Ms Sasikala had stepped in as party chief after Jayalalithaa's death in December 2016, and unsuccessfully attempted to become the chief minister as she was handed four-year jail term for corruption in the disproportionate assets case in which Jayalalithaa was the prime accused.

Before she left for jail she handpicked Edappadi K Palaniswami, or EPS, to become Chief Minister. He had unseated the then Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, or OPS, after he rebelled against Ms Sasikala's claim, to take over.

However, in her absence, the two patched up and had her removed from the post.

Ms Sasikala has never contested any election - not even one within her former party.