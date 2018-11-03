Visiting Statue Of Unity? Here's How You Can Reach, Book Tickets

World's tallest statue - the Statue of Unity - is 182 metres in height.

World's tallest statue - the Statue of Unity - has opened its doors for the public from today. At 182 metres, the Sardar Patel statue is twice as tall as the Statue of Liberty. The massive statue in Narmada district of Gujarat will be a major tourist attraction and is expected to attract around 10,000 tourists daily. The gallery will offer scenic vistas of the river Narmada, the dam and the surrounding Satpura range of hills.



Attractions of Statue of Unity:



A visitor can take a lift installed inside the statue which runs at a speed of 4 metres per second to reach a viewers' gallery, close to the chest of the statue, at a height of 135 metres.



A museum and exhibition hall have also been built inside the giant structure, depicting the life and times of India's 'Iron Man'.



There is also a 17-km-long Valley of Flowers and a Tent City. A guest house, 'Sreshtha Bharat Bhavan', has also been built where tourists can stay.



For those who want to click photographs, the complex also has a separate selfie point from where you get a good view of the statue and its surroundings. There is also a museum and audio-visual gallery.



Here's how you can reach the Statue of Unity:



The massive statue is located nearly 90 kilometres from Vadodara in Gujarat, around 200 km from Ahmedabad and a road trip from Mumbai will be around 420 km long via National Highway 48 and State Highway 64. You can also reach the statue via State Highway 11 and State Highway 63.

How to book tickets to Statue of Unity:

The tickets are available online on www.soutickets.in from Saturday. You can also buy tickets at the location of the statue and from Shrestha Bharat Bhavan complex, which is located near the statue.

Ticket prices for Statue of Unity:



The entry is free for children below the age of 3, for adults and children above 3, tickets are priced at Rs 350 per person. This includes entry to the observation deck, valley of flowers, the Sardar Patel memorial, museum and audio-visual gallery, the Statue of Unity site and Sardar Sarovar dam.

For a basic entry ticket, which includes a visit to the valley of flowers, the Sardar Patel memorial, museum and audio-visual gallery, the Statue of Unity site and Sardar Sarovar dam, adults are charged Rs 120. For children aged below 15, the ticket price is Rs 60.