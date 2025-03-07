Virender Sehwag's Brother Arrested In Rs 7 Crore Cheque Bounce Case

Vinod Sehwag, the brother of former Indian cricket team's batsman Virender Sehwag, has been arrested by the Chandigarh Police in a cheque bounce case of Rs 7 crore. A local court sent him to judicial custody.

The case is linked to Jalta Food and Beverages Company, whose directors Vinod Sehwag, Vishnu Mittal and Sudhir Malhotra were charged under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Krishna Mohan, the owner of Shri Naina Plastic Factory in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi, filed a complaint with the police that Delhi's Jalta Food and Beverages Company bought some goods from his factory.

For its payment, the company issued a cheque of Rs 7 crore, he said, adding when he deposited the cheque in Oriental Bank of Commerce in Manimajra, the cheque bounced due to insufficient funds in the account.

Mr Mohan said he filed a case when he did not get the payment. The court declared all the three as fugitives in 2022 and ordered a police case to be filed in September 2023 when they did not turn up for hearing.

Vinod Sehwag has filed a bail application, whose hearing is on March 10. He faces at least 174 cheque bounce cases. He filed the bail request in 138 cases.