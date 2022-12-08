Virbhadra Singh's Family Says Miss Him, But Have Work To Do For Himachal

Virbhadra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh won from Shimla Rural seat

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh, the wife of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, and her son Vikramaditya Singh have congratulated party workers after defeating the BJP in the assembly election.

Pratibha Singh said they will not forget the former chief minister's legacy as the party fought the election in his name and won. Vikramaditya Singh also won from Shimla Rural seat.

"We have been working on the ground for the past five years and we knew that people have been disenchanted with this so-called double engine ki sarkar, and we were very sure it will be swept out of power," Vikramaditya Singh told NDTV.

On his father's legacy, Vikramaditya Singh said, "As a son, I miss him. But I can say he is immortal and continues to live in the hearts and minds of people of the state. The results have proven that. His school of thought will be functional and very much seen in the next government."

Earlier, Pratibha Singh told reporters that when Virbhadra Singh was chief minister, "he gave a large part of his life to developing Himachal."

"Anywhere he went, if people asked they wanted a school, they wanted money for horticulture, he would make the funds available and help people," Pratibha Singh said. "The people of Himachal gave the BJP a chance and compared what Virbhadra ji did, only to find the BJP was not at all good," she said.

After an early scare, the Congress won 40 seats in Himachal Pradesh, a comfortable majority, with the BJP at 25. The Aam Aadmi Party didn't win a single seat.

In terms of vote share, the Congress was only marginally ahead of the BJP with 43.88 per cent of votes. The BJP finished a close second with 42.99 per cent.