'Thank You God': Virat Kohli Shares Walk-On-The-Beach Pic With Family

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli was pictured walking on the beach with daughter Vamika.

Virat Kohli shared a picture-perfect photo with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, and daughter Vamika today. In the photo, the adorable family was seen walking on a beach. The celebrity couple - with their backs to the camera - was pictured holding their baby daughter's hands.

The caption, in Punjabi, was as sweet as the shot itself - "Rabba bakshiyan tu enniyan meherbaniyan, hor terto kuch ni mangda, bas tera shukar ada kardan", which roughly translates to "God you blessed us so abundantly that I don't have any other desires. I just want to thank you".

Rabba bakshiyan tu enniyan meherbaniyan, hor terto kuch ni mangda, bas tera shukar ada kardan 🙏🙇🏻‍♂️❤️ pic.twitter.com/FuOGkjkBYD — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 9, 2023

Recently, pictures and videos from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's visit to an ashram in Vrindavan went viral. The pictures also had glimpses of their daughter Vamika.

Anushka and Virat got married in Italy on December 11, 2017. They were blessed with a baby girl in January 2021.

Anushka Sharma recently surprised her fans with her cameo in 'Qala'. Her presence in the film was kept a closely guarded secret and it seems like it's become a huge talking point after the release. Backed by her brother, Karnesh Sharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz, the film stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Babil Khan. In the upcoming months, Anushka Sharma will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film 'Chakda Xpress'.