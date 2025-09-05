Viral Video Shows Man Giving Hilarious, Confusing Response On Punjab Floods

A video of a man attempting to discuss the recent devastating floods in Punjab has gone viral. His unclear speech and overwhelming confidence have left netizens amused and puzzled at the same time.

In the video, the man is seen discussing the floods in Punjab with a journalist. He responds to a journalist's question on whether Punjab's flood was a natural disaster or a manmade disaster with a response that is extremely hard to understand.

From statements like "Is China, This The World War" to "Now You Have Been Underestimated Intercourse," his statements left viewers puzzled.

While some users derogated his remarks as "useless" and "ridiculous," others commended him for his great confidence.

"Someone please give me this level of confidence," a user posted on social media platform X.

"Bro is speaking the language of aliens," another wrote.

Other reactions included, "Britishers are searching for him after seeing this man's English-speaking skills. They want him for their Museum," and "this is exactly how life has become, nobody has a clue what is going on!!! #bravo."

A few netizens also noted that despite the incoherence, the man's concerns about the floods seemed genuine.

The recent floods in Punjab have left around 1,698 villages in 23 districts inundated, affecting over 3.8 lakh people. People have lost their farmlands, cattle, standing crops, as well as homes, with a massive relief operation now underway. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has assured that his government would compensate for all losses.