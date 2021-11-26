Viral Video: Primary School Students Go To Cops Over Pencil Problem

Children at the PedaKaduburu Police Station in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

When a pencil of a primary school student was stolen by a classmate, he decided to knock on the doors of a police station to get justice.

Police officials in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district were surprised when a group of children approached them to register a complaint against their classmate.

In a video, which is now viral on social media websites, a child could be seen at the PedaKaduburu Police Station in Kurnool along with the classmate, who was accused of stealing, asking cops to solve their "pencil problem".

The video was shared by the Andhra Pradesh Police from their official Twitter account. "Even Primary School Children trust AP Police: There is a paradigm shift in the attitude, behaviour and sensitivity of Andhra Pradesh Police in way of giving confidence and reassurance to the people of Andhra Pradesh," the police said in a series of tweets.

Even Primary School Children trust #APPolice:

There is a paradigm shift in the attitude,behaviour&sensitivity of AP Police in way of giving confidence& reassurance to the people of #AP

AP Police stays as No1 in #SMARTPolicing in the country in @IPF_ORG Survey 2021 only testifies pic.twitter.com/Zs7CQoqqOI — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) November 25, 2021

The video shows the child complaining that a boy took his pencil and never gave it back. When the cops ask the child what they can do about the situation, the child can be heard saying that a case should be registered against the boy. All this while, a few friends of the child can be seen standing in the background, laughing at the strangeness of the situation.

The cops were seen engaging in a detailed discussion with the two kids, trying to broker peace and guiding the kid. At the end of the video, the two kids can be seen shaking hands and smiling after reaching a compromise.

"It only demonstrates their confidence on police who cares and serves all sections of the society in a friendly manner. These testimonies make police more responsible in functioning with more accountability and transparency to provide the best services at the door step of the people," the Andhra police said.

The officials said that the Andhra Pradesh Police is number one in SMART policing in the country in Indian Police Foundation Survey 2021.