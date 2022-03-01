Singer Of Viral Song 'Kacha Badam' Drives New Vehicle Into Wall, Injured: Report

Bhuban Badyakar, the singer of viral song "Kacha Badam", injured after accident in hometown

Bhuban Badyakar, the singer of "Kacha Badam", which went viral on social media, has sustained injuries in an accident following which he was admitted to a hospital at his native village in West Bengal's Birbhum district, a close aide said today.

Mr Badyakar was trying to drive his new vehicle when he drove it into a wall and was injured on his face on Monday afternoon, his friend told news agency PTI.

The peanut seller-turned-internet sensation was discharged from the hospital after first aid, they added.

The friend also told Press Trust of India that Mr Badyakar, a resident of Kuraljuri village in Bengal's Birbhum district, has called off all his professional engagements this week due to the accident.

Mr Badyakar, who used to earn around Rs 300 per day selling peanuts before becoming famous for his song, had previously told the media that he had no inkling that his song will become a rage on social media.

The song became a viral hit after one of his customers shot a video of him crooning "Kacha Badam" while hawking and shared it on social media.

After the song went viral worldwide, people on social media started asking whether the singer was getting paid for the views of his song. Mr Badyakar then reportedly received Rs 3 lakh as remuneration from the music label that first remixed his original song.

Last week, he was roped in for campaigning by a political party singing his hit song. He also performed at a five-star hotel in Kolkata.

