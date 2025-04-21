Delhi Man's "Untouchability" Post After Becoming Delivery Agent For A Day

A Delhi-based creative head of an influencer marketing platform decided to become a Blinkit delivery agent for a day to understand what they went through on a daily basis. Salman Saleem, who works with Vibes Network, pointed out that "untouchability isn't only limited to caste," adding that "this profession is still struggling to earn its rightful dignity."

In a LinkedIn post, Mr Saleem said spending a day as a delivery partner changed his perspective about work and culture. Despite dealing with long traffic jams and harsh weather, the delivery agents do not get the respect they deserve, he said. "Not just policemen, even people in their AC cars treat delivery workers like second-class travellers," he added.

Speaking about the challenges he faced, he wrote, "As I proceeded with my deliveries for the day, I was often stopped from using the main lift. I was either asked to take the stairs, sometimes up to the 4th floor, or use the service lift."

Mr Saleem highlighted that such treatment was common in housing societies, home to the rich and educated, who vocalise their opinions against all forms of discrimination on social media.

He pointed out that society judges people based on their job or appearance. "As a society, we need to understand that delivery executives are just as human as everyone else. We must stop making assumptions about someone's character, status, or worth based on their uniform or appearance. Everyone deserves respect, regardless of their profession," he added.

Mr Saleem suggested that 10-minute delivery apps such as Zepto and Blinkit start an awareness campaign to educate people about the discrimination faced by delivery workers.

He wrote, "It's high time grocery delivery companies like Zepto and Blinkit run awareness campaigns about the discrimination delivery workers face. These campaigns can help promote kindness and dignity, ensuring they're treated fairly in public spaces."

The post quickly went viral, with many people showing their support in the comments section.

One user commented, "Well said Salman, the delivery agents have to go through such on a daily basis and it is tough, the only way we can contribute is to appreciate their efforts and be kind to them."

Another wrote, "This is the new form of discrimination and untouchability. People say that it has been abolished, NO. It's just that from caste, it has been changed to class. The form has changed, but it is still present."

Someone said, "This is so disheartening to read. Discrimination never disappeared from our society; it took different forms, and that's the saddest part of living in a world like ours."

Mr Saleem often steps into various roles to understand what people engaged in such professions go through. He became an e-rickshaw driver for a day recently and a daily wage labourer on another to better understand the struggles and challenges faced by them.