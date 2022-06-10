Viral Photo: Armyman Takes Care Of Rescued Toddler, Internet Says 'Salute'

The boy had fallen in a borewell at a farm in Gujarat's Surendranagar district on Tuesday evening.

The footage of a two-year-old being rescued from a well in Gujarat is among the most watched videos on social media. A now, a photo from the same incident that shows an armyman taking care of the boy is winning hearts all over social media.

In the viral picture, the officer is seen sitting at the back of an ambulance with the infant in his arms. He is checking the baby is alright, with other officers gathering around the vehicle.

When emotions and duty go hand in hand.



The photo is shared by Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of State for Home Affairs in the Gujarat government. "When emotions and duty go hand in hand. Hats off Indian Army," the minister has captioned the post.

It has received over 20,000 likes and more than 2,000 re-tweets.

Users have left heartfelt remarks on the post.

"Salute to the Indian Soldiers," wrote a user.

"Not necessarily from Medical Corps, even personnel from Artillery know to handle such situations !! Hats off my countries Armed Forces members," wrote another user.

While a third user said, "Proud of You Captain."

The boy, Shivam, had fallen in a deep borewell at a farm in Gujarat's Surendranagar district on Tuesday evening while playing at a farm where his parents work as labourers. The two-year-old got stuck at a depth of 20 feet.

The district administration soon informed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which south the help of the Army and police. A team of the Army, police, district administration staff and villagers rushed the spot. They worked in coordination and the child was pulled out of the borewell after a nearly three-hour-long rescue operation.