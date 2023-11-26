Vir Das Was Stopped At Bengaluru Airport With His Emmy Trophy. Here's Why

The post soon went viral and gathered 1.5 million views on X.

Actor-comedian Vir Das won his first International Emmy for his Netflix special "Vir Das: Landing". The stand-up comedian who is currently on a "MindFool" tour was recently stopped at Bengaluru airport by security check staff.

The actor in a post on X, formerly Twitter shared his hilarious exchange with the security staff. He shared that he had his award in his luggage and one of the officers asked if it was an idol with sharp edges. The comedian clarified that it was an award.

"Iss me koi sharp point hai (Is it sharp)?" the officer questioned. To which Mr Das replied, "Sir, sharp nahi hai. Uska pankh hai (It's not sharp, the award has a wing)."

Mr Das then took out the award from his luggage and showed it to the officer who later congratulated him. "Accha hai. Badhai ho. Kya karte ho (This is nice. Congratulations. What do you do)?" the officer asked. "Comedian sir. Joke sunata hu," Mr Das replied.

"Officer: joke ke liye puruskar milte hain? Me: mujhko bhi ajeeb laga sir. We both laugh. I put it back in the bag. I head to my flight," he concluded.

See the post here:

Bengaluru airport security.



Officer: bag me murti hai?

Me: sir Puruskar hai

Officer: acha. Is me ke sharp

Point hai?

Me: sir sharp nahi hai. Uska pankh hai.

Officer: acha acha. Dikhaiye.



I open the bag. He looks at the award. Lifts it up. It's not sharp.



Officer: accha… — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 25, 2023

The post soon went viral and gathered 1.5 million views on X.

A user commented, "Thanks for making us a part of your happiness. These small updates are damn nice!"

Another user wrote, "Isn't it funny how getting an award for spreading happiness & smile sounds surprising..."

"You bring smiles everywhere, even at security checks. Congratulations, Vir," the fourth user commented.

"He had a "point" though," the fifth user remarked.

Mr Das, also known for films such as "Go Goa Gone" and "Delhi Belly", won the award for "Vir Das: Landing", a show about what it means to be truly global while looking for a home. His last stand-up special "Vir Das: For India" was nominated for an International Emmy in the best comedy category in 2021.

