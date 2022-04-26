Violence, Deaths By Naxals Reduced Significantly: Home Ministry Report

In 2020, Chhattisgarh with 315 incidents and 111 deaths remains the worst affected state.

The violence perpetrated by the Naxals has been reduced by 41 per cent and deaths by 54 per cent in the country in 2020 as compared to 2013 and the arc of such incidents has been considerably restricted with just 30 districts accounting 88 per cent of all Maiosts violence.

According to the annual report of the Ministry of Home Affairs for 2020-21, the Naxal violence was reported from 226 police stations in 53 districts spread across nine states in 2020 as compared to 328 police stations in 76 districts spread over 10 states in 2013. “The last six years have seen a significant decline in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) violence as well as the geographical spread of the LWE. The declining trend which started in 2011 continues in 2020 as well.

“There has been an overall 41 per cent reduction in violent incidents (1,136 to 665) and 54 per cent reduction (397 to 183) in LWE related deaths in 2020 as compared to 2013,” the MHA annual report said.

In comparison to 2019, the 2020 also saw the same level of violence with marginal decline (670 to 665) in incidents of violence and the resultant deaths by 9 per cent (202 to 183). The casualties to security forces declined by 17 per cent (52 to 43).

At the same time, the developmental outreach by the central government has seen an increasingly large number of LWE cadres shunning the path of violence and returning to the mainstream.

In 2020, Chhattisgarh with 315 incidents and 111 deaths remains the worst affected state, followed by Jharkhand (199 incidents and 39 deaths), Odisha (50 incidents and 9 deaths), Maharashtra (30 incidents and 8 deaths) and Bihar (26 incidents and 8 deaths).

The overall improvement in the LWE scenario can be attributed to greater presence and increased capacity of the security forces across the LWE affected states, better operational strategy and better monitoring of development schemes in affected areas, the report said.

The home ministry said the geographical spread of LWE violence has also been shrinking considerably and the arc of violence has been considerably restricted with just 30 districts accounting 88 per cent of the LWE violence.

The Communist Party of India (Maoist) continues to be the most potent among the various LWE outfits in the country and accounted for more than 86 per cent of total LWE violent incidents and 96 per cent of resultant deaths.

Amidst increasing reverses, the CPI (Maoist) has been making efforts to expand to new areas along the inter-state borders without any significant success, the report said.

