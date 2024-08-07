'Vinesh Phogat Not One To Give Up': Opposition's Cheer-Up Note For Wrestler

Vinesh Phogat was assured of winning at least a silver medal before she was disqualified

Vinesh Phogat is not one to give and will surely make a strong comeback, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a social media post, as 1.4 billion Indians tried to come to terms with the massive heartbreak due to the wrestler's disqualification from Paris Olympics.

"The disqualification of Vinesh Phogat, who defeated world champions to reach the finals, due to a technical reason is unfortunate. We hope the Indian Olympic Association will strongly challenge this and get justice for the country's daughter. Vinesh is not one to give up and we believe she will make a strong comeback," he said in a post on X.

"You have always made the country proud. And the whole country is standing firmly with you," said the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted that Vinesh Phogat has gone through a lot. "The government should make all efforts to make an appeal with the @iocmedia and provide justice to our champion. We are with you @Phogat_Vinesh and our prayers are with you. Your courage is forever inspiring. We believe that you will return to the ring with greater determination," he said.

India's pride, Vinesh Phogat defeated world champions but has been disqualified due to technical reasons.



She went through a lot. From protesting at the footpath for justice to reaching the pinnacle podium of the Olympics.



Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Vinesh Phogat is fighting on the behalf of the dreams of crores of daughters. "Your performance gives flight to the dreams of crores of girls who come from small towns, contest against all challenges, fight the system, defeat negative circumstances and aspire to make it to the top. You have made the whole country proud," she said.

Ms Gandhi said the country stands with Vinesh. "My sister, do not consider yourself alone. Remember, you will always be our champion. I believe you will come back strongly," she posted on X.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, too, responded to the shocking turn of events that led to the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat, who was set to win at least a silver medal after a stellar show at the Games.

"There should be a thorough investigation into the technical reasons behind Vinesh Phogat's disqualification before the final. The truth must come out," he said in a Hindi post on X.

Vinesh Phogat has crashed out of Paris Olympics for being overweight by just 100 gm. She is competing in the 50kg freestyle wrestling category. She has earlier competed in the 53kg category, but brought her weight down for Paris Olympics. While she cleared the earlier tests, she was found weighing 100 grams more on Day 2 of weigh-in.

Vinesh, it is learnt, skipped meals, exercised and stayed up the whole night to ensure she meets the weight criteria. Indian officials also asked the Olympic committee for more time, but in vain.

What has made her disqualification more agonising is her stunning race to the final. Vinesh yesterday scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to reach the final of a wrestling event in the Olympics. She defeated the defending champion, Japan's Yui Susaki, ending her 82-win streak. In the semifinals, she trumped Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, ensuring at least a silver medal for herself and big glory for India. And then, heartbreak struck.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the wrestler not to lose hope. "Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you," the Prime Minister posted on X.

The Prime Minister, sources said, has spoken to PT Usha, veteran athlete and Indian Olympics Association president, on the options open to India and Vinesh Phogat in this case. The Prime Minister has asked the IOA chief to explore all options and has urged her to register India's strong protest over Vinesh Phogat's disqualification. India has already appealed against the Olympics body's decision, but a decision on this is awaited.