Villagers Throng Wrestler Lovlina Borgohain's Residence After Gold Medal Win

Lovlina Borgohain won gold at the World Boxing Championship in New Delhi. (File)

Scenes of grand celebrations could be seen at Lovlina Borgohain's residence in the village of Borpathar in Assam after she won her maiden World Championship gold medal on Sunday in New Delhi, defeating Australia's Caitlin Parker via a split decision in a closely-fought 75kg final bout at KD Jadhav Indoor stadium.

After her victory, the wrestler's fans went to Borpathar village to congratulate her family members, including her parents Tiken Borgohain and Mamoni Borgohain. The relatives distributed sweets among those gathered to celebrate Lovlina Borgohain's international triumph.

Tiken Borgohain, father of the 25-year-old wrestler said, "We are happy that Lovlina won gold medal in the World championship. We didn't watch the game but after the game was over, someone from New Delhi informed us that Lovlina has won the World Championship,"

"I am happy with her performance. Her dream to bring gold medal in World Championship has been fulfilled today. As you see that people and her fans are coming to our house. Everybody is happy in our Village," Mr Borgohain added.

"We have seen the match in the first round, Lovlina has taken a lead but in the second round her opponent has taken the lead. In the third round Lovlina came back in the game and defeated her opponent Caitlin Parker," said one of her fans from Assam's Golaghat.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also congratulated Lovlina Borgohain on winning the gold medal, and said that she had made Assam proud again. He took to Twitter to congratulate Lovlina on her achievement, posting a video of her being announced as the winner and saying "We're all so thrilled. My best wishes and blessings for your future endeavours."

Lovlina Borgohain, who had won the World Championships Bronze in 2018 and 2019, put behind the disappointment of losing in the quarter-final stage of the Commonwealth Games last year to reign supreme in New Delhi.