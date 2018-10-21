Vikas Bahl's Lawyer Says #MeToo Accuser Won't File Complaint Against Him

The lawyer said that Vikas Bahl's legal fight was about his "pride and truth".

A woman who has accused filmmaker Vikas Bahl's of sexual harassment as part of the #MeToo movement has decided to drop the case, his lawyer has said. "The matter has been adjourned to October 23. The victim has made a statement that she is not going to file any complaint against Vikas. So you can deduce from that as to what the whole battle was about," lawyer Hitesh Jain was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Saturday.

He added that Mr Bahl's legal fight was about his "pride and truth".

"Once the victim says that she does not want to file the complaint the automatic impression is that someone was trying to fire from her shoulder. That is the reason we have filed the complaint against those people who were trying to use the victim and fire from her shoulder," Mr Jain said.

Mr Bahl, famous for his film 'Queen', had been accused of sexual harassment by a former employee at his now-dissolved production company Phantom Films, for an incident that took place in 2015 in Goa during the promotion of the movie 'Bombay Velvet'.

The allegation resurfaced as the #MeToo movement gained momentum in India, leading a few others, including 'Queen' star Kangana Ranaut, to accuse Mr Bahl's of sexual misconduct.

Earlier this week, Mr Bahl moved the Bombay High Court with a Rs 10-crore defamation suit against filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, his former partners at Phantom.

Mr Bahl, in a suit filed on Tuesday, sought direction from the court to restrain the two from making any statement about him to the media or via social media.