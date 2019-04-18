'Who Does One Believe?' Vijay Mallya's Swipe At PM Again In Tweet

Vijay Mallya, 62, is wanted in India for defaulting on Rs.9,000 crore in loans.

Businessman Vijay Mallya, who is wanted in India for defaulting crores in loans to his failed Kingfisher Airlines, took to Twitter again this morning to hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The fugitive liquor baron said that by PM Modi's assertion that the recovery of assets was higher than the alleged Rs. 9,000 crores he owed. Vijay Mallya faces extradition to India on fraud and money laundering charges.

His tweets came a day after embattled carrier Jet Airways decided to temporarily suspend all operations. Vijay Mallya had expressed his solidarity with its founder Naresh Goyal and said private airlines were discriminated against by the government.

"None other than the Prime Minister of India specifically says in an interview that his Government has recovered more money than I allegedly owe PSU Banks and the same Banks claim otherwise in English Courts. Who does one believe ? One or the other is lying," Vijay Mallya tweeted.



The businessman had earlier this month said that the Prime Minister's statements that recovery of Rs. 14,000 crores worth of his assets has fully vindicated him in his assertion of being a "poster boy" for the BJP-led government.

He is wanted in India for defaulting on Rs.9,000 crore in loans to his failed Kingfisher Airlines. Bogged down by a massive financial concern, the full-cost airline closed operations in 2012.

Vijay Mallya, 63, has repeatedly urged banks to take 100 per cent of the principal amount he owes them.

Vijay Mallya left India in March 2016 after banks got together to initiate legal proceedings to recover the money he owed them. India formally asked for his extradition in February last year. He is currently living near London.

A group of 13 banks, led by State Bank of India (SBI), are trying to enforce a worldwide freezing order upheld by the UK High Court in May last year through a number of follow up court orders.

