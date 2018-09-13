Vijay Mallya's Claim To Meet Arun Jaitley Creates Controversy: Live Updates

The opposition parties attacked the government after Vijay Mallya's comment. (File)

Absconding businessman Vijay Mallya's claim that he had a "meeting" with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley before leaving for London has created a political controversy. Mallya, who is facing charges of bank loan fraud amounting to Rs 9,000 crore, claimed that in the meeting he "repeated" his offer to "settle with the banks". Mr Jaitley, however, denied that he gave a formal appointment to Mallya since 2014, adding that he met him in the parliament corridor. Mr Jaitley said he had been briefed about Mallya's "bluff offers" earlier, and he had curtly told the businessman that "there was no point talking to me and he must make offers to his bankers".

The opposition parties attacked the government after Vijay Mallya's comment. Congress President Rahul Gandhi demanded an independent probe into the matter. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote in a tweet,"PM Modi meets Neerav Modi before he flees the country. FM meets Vijay Mallya before he flees India. What transpired in these meetings? People want to know."

Here are the live updates: