Vijay Mallya Allowed To Appeal Against Extradition By UK Court: Report

Vijay Mallya faces fraud and money laundering charges amounting to Rs 9,000 crore.

The Royal Courts of Justice in London has permitted fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya to appeal against a lower court's verdict for his extradition, news agency ANI reported today.

The 63-year-old liquor baron had appealed against an order signed off by United Kingdom Home Secretary Sajid Javid, clearing his extradition to India to face fraud and money-laundering charges amounting to Rs 9,000 crore. A two-judge bench of the Administrative Court division of the Royal Courts of Justice heard the application, which was filed in April.

The case will now proceed to the full-hearing stage at the UK High Court.

At the end of a year-long extradition trial at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London last December, Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot had found "clear evidence of dispersal and misapplication of loan funds" and accepted a prima facie case of fraud and conspiracy to launder money against Vijay Mallya, as presented by the Crown Prosecution Service on behalf of the Indian government.

The court had also dismissed objections to extradition on the grounds of "inhuman" prison conditions in India, with the judge accepting the Indian government's assurances that he would receive all necessary medical care at barrack no. 12 in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail.

Vijay Mallya flew out of India on March 2, 2016, after defaulting on loans amounting to Rs 9,000 crore. However, he has repeatedly denied allegations that he had fled the country, and continues to claim that he is ready to return the money he owes to Indian banks. A consortium of 13 banks led by the State Bank of India has initiated loan recovery proceedings against him before a special court in Mumbai.

The Enforcement Directorate also moved the Special Prevention of Money-Laundering Act Court last year to get Vijay Mallya declared as a "fugitive economic offender" and confiscate his properties, estimated at more than Rs 12,000 crore, making it the first such case of its kind under the new law.

(With inputs from ANI)

