Probe Finds No Proof That CBI Chief Alok Verma Took Bribes: Sources

Alok Verma was accused by his deputy Rakesh Asthana of taking bribes (File).

Highlights Top two CBI officials accused each other of corruption, sent on leave CVC probe finds no evidence of corruption against Verma, say sources Probe may have found administrative lapses against him, say sources

The Central Vigilance Commission has reportedly found no proof of corruption against exiled CBI director Alok Verma, it has emerged a day before the Supreme Court takes up the report of an investigation into allegations by his deputy Rakesh Asthana.

Sources say the vigilance body has found no evidence of any money transaction and Alok Verma has been cleared of the main allegation of bribe-taking.

The vigilance body has, however, found "administrative lapses", say sources.

While investigating the allegations against the CBI's top bosses, the vigilance body heard both the CBI chief and Rakesh Asthana, who had written to the government and the vigilance chief accusing his boss of taking bribe from a businessman on the agency's crosshairs.

Alok Verma has also accused Mr Asthana of taking bribe from the same businessman.

The massive rift within the CBI came out in the open when Alok Verma launched an investigation against Rakesh Asthana, who in turn wrote against him to the Cabinet Secretary and the Vigilance chief.

Both the officers, who are the CBI's number 1 and number 2, were sent on compulsory leave last month.

Alok Verma, whose functions were taken over by an interim chief after a dramatic post-midnight government order sending him on leave, went to the Supreme Court, which asked the vigilance body to wrap up its investigation within two weeks.

The inquiry report was handed in a sealed cover on Monday to the top court, which will take it up tomorrow.

The Vigilance Commission had to apologise to the court for submitting it a day late.