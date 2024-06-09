Vietnamese Man With Red Sandalwood Worth Rs 25 Lakh Arrested At Delhi Airport

On suspicion, he was diverted to a random checking point for a thorough checking (Representational)

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) arrested a Vietnamese national with prohibited red sandalwood weighing about 11.970 kg worth 25 lakh at IGI Airport, Delhi on Saturday.

According to an official statement, at 9 PM based on behaviour detection, CISF surveillance and intelligence staff of Terminal-3, IGI Airport, noticed suspicious activities of a foreign passenger at the check-in area.

On suspicion, he was diverted to a random checking point for a thorough checking of his check-in baggage. On checking his baggage through the X-BIS machine, some doubtful images of two pieces of logs were noticed.

Vigilant #CISF personnel apprehended a Vietnamese passenger carrying red sandalwood weighing about 11.970 kg ( worth approx. Rs 25 lakh) at IGI Airport, New Delhi. The passenger was handed over to Forest Officials.#PROTECTIONandSECURITY@HMOIndia@MOCA_Indiapic.twitter.com/orHGd5gXH0 — CISF (@CISFHQrs) June 9, 2024

In the presence of customs officials, two pieces of logs were detected which were concealed inside his check-in baggage.

Further, customs officials examined two pieces of logs and raised doubts about the authenticity of the said logs.

Then, forest officials were contacted by CISF to verify the authenticity of the said logs. Later, forest officials confirmed the logs to be red sandalwood.

The passenger was later identified as Nguyen Thanh Tung, (Vietnamese) who was bound to travel from Delhi to Hanoi by Viet Jet flight.

