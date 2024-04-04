Video: UP Man Busts Wife's Extramarital Affair, She Climbs Electric Pole

The woman's ascent up an electric pole stunned onlookers.

An acute need for money, a seven-year extramarital affair and a woman perched on an electric pole - high voltage drama unfolded in an Uttar Pradesh town on Wednesday, the video of which is now viral on social media.

In Gorakhpur's Pipraich, a 34-year-old mother of three children climbed an electric pole after her husband found out about her extramarital affair. The woman was allegedly in a relationship with a man from a neighbouring village. The relationship was hidden for seven years but the woman's husband, Ram Govind, who works as a labourer, found out.

Upon discovery, an argument ensued between the couple, with the woman demanding that the other man be accommodated in her household and help with the finances of the house. Ram Govind vehemently opposed the idea and dashed out of the house.

Captured on video and circulated online, the woman's ascent up an electric pole stunned onlookers who called for her to climb down. A crowd watched in horror as the woman perched perilously on the pole, bound by high-tension wires.

Local authorities swiftly responded to the crisis, dispatching teams from both the police and electricity departments to the scene. With the electricity supply cut off as a precautionary measure, efforts to coax the woman down from her precarious perch commenced. Through patient negotiation, the authorities succeeded in persuading the woman to return to solid ground.