Video: Woman Abuses, Thrashes Cab Driver At Mumbai Airport, Police Reacts

A video showing a woman physically assaulting a car driver at the Mumbai Airport is going viral on social media, leaving users outraged. The clip, posted on X, shows the woman chasing the driver, hurling abuses and attacking him with kicks and punches. The driver, on the other hand, is seen visibly distressed, attempting to protect himself from the relentless assault. According to the caption of the post, the woman “vented out her frustration" on an Ola cab driver after she missed her flight.

"This entitled and empowered Woman did not leave home on time to catch her flight and she missed the flight. But instead of accepting her mistake she is venting her frustration on this @Olacabs driver. Life of these cab drivers are always at the mercy of female passengers," the post read.

Take a look at the video below:

This entitled and empowered Woman did not leave home on time to catch her flight and she missed the flight. But instead of accepting her mistake she is venting her frustration on this @Olacabs driver. Life of these cab drivers are always at the mercy of female passengers. pic.twitter.com/HCAUVKsAtg — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) January 23, 2025

The Mumbai Traffic Police reacted to the video on X, requesting to report the matter to the nearest police station. "Request you to report the matter at nearest police station where the incident occurred," police said.

Request you to report the matter at nearest police station where the incident occurred. — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) January 24, 2025

Meanwhile, in the comments section, users expressed their dismay at the woman's behaviour. While some called it “shameful”, others demanded strict action against the woman. Some people also praised the cab driver for keeping his cool throughout the ordeal.

“If such things keep on happening again & again, no cab would accept alone female passenger,” wrote one user. “Is this why the law has given women empowerment? If yes then it's a total shame on entire womanity. She is shamelessly misusing female laws just to frame that driver for no fault of his,” expressed another.

“probably from now on, he may not even accept the ride if he sees a woman as passenger,” commented a third user. “She should be arrested he arrested @Olacabs should ensure it. He pick up address will be on record,” suggested a third user.

“Poor driver. Feel very sorry for him. Had I been in his place, I wud have strongly fought back & wud have hit her strongly for wrongly accusing for her own fault. I won't fear law or going to jail if I m right. She has no right to raise her hand on him without his fault,” one X user wrote.

However, some users also highlighted an alleged scam by taxi driver to earn extra profit. "Not acceptable but OLA Uber drivers are reckless, cancel cab or arrive delayed. Lot of them are ruffians as well. O can't depend on them. They also take funny roads to hike up charges and also stop even for pan masala shop," read one comment.

“These taxi drivers purposely take the longest route possible or sometimes even take you from areas which are not supposed to be on the way to your destination. They do it to increase the fare prices. I have been a victim once and I also was late by 1 hour because of it,” said another.