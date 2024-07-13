Video: With Road Flooded, Medical College Principal Taken Out On A Stretcher

A medical college principal, dressed in a shirt and trousers, is sitting on a stretcher as four men push it through a flooded street in Uttar Pradesh, showed a video.

The incident was reported from Shahjahanpur, which has received heavy rain and areas in the city are heavily flooded.

The college principal, Rajesh Kumar, covering his face with a handkerchief, did not want to sully his clothes and got four men to take him out on a stretcher, say reports.

The principal has condemned the video, saying the reality is at variance with the video version.

"A video is going viral which shows me being taken out on a stretcher. I condemn this video. Shahjahanpur is flooded. Even our college is flooded. Around 300 patients, working staff members and others are stuck here. We evacuated all the patients, using ambulance, buses," said Mr Kumar.

"Water has risen alarmingly. I tried if I could get an ambulance to get out. I have a leg injury and am also diabetic, due to which I am unable to walk. I spoke to my working staff members and they said they will take me out of the medical college on a stretcher," said Mr Acharya, defending himself.

Traffic on the Lucknow-Bareilly highway in Shahjahanpur was also affected after a large section of the road was inundated.

"Teams of the NDRF and the SDRF are coordinating with the local administration to mitigate flood-related issues in the affected areas. We have set up flood relief camps for affected people," State Relief Commissioner Naveen Kumar said.