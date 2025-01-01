Video - "When A Boy From An Indian Village...": PM Modi Meets Diljit Dosanjh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh and the two discussed a range of topics, from the vastness of India and its vibrancy to music and the benefits of yoga.

In a video posted on Instagram on New Year's Day, the Prime Minister shared snippets of their conversation.

The singer praised PM Modi and said the way he spoke about his mother and the river Ganga (also revered as a mother) moved everyone, while the PM said Mr Dosanjh has lived up to his name Diljit (the winner of hearts) and won the hearts of people worldwide.

"When a boy from an Indian village makes India's name shine, it feels good. Your family named you Diljit and you keep winning over people," the PM told Mr Dosanjh in Hindi.

The singer said he had always read about how great India is and it was only when he went around the entire country that he realised why that was so.

"The large size of India is a strength. We are a vibrant society," the PM responded.

The singer also said that yoga is almost a magical creation from India and PM Modi said only people who experience the ancient practice know its power.

"I saw your recent interview. For us, you are the Prime Minister... it's a big post, so sometimes we forget that there is a son and human being occupying it. When you talk about your mother or Ganga Maa... our hearts are overcome with emotions," Mr Dosanjh said.

The singer then sang a devotional song on Guru Nanak.

PM Modi and Mr Dosanjh also wrote about their meeting on X.

"A fantastic start to 2025. A very memorable meeting with PM @narendramodi Ji. We talked about a lot of things including music of course!" the singer wrote.

A great interaction with Diljit Dosanjh!



He's truly multifaceted, blending talent and tradition. We connected over music, culture and more… @diljitdosanjh https://t.co/X768l08CY1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2025

"A great interaction with Diljit Dosanjh! He's truly multifaceted, blending talent and tradition. We connected over music, culture and more... @diljitdosanjh," the PM replied.