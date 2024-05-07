Video: Weather Office's Intense Heatwave Warning Across India Explained

The IMD has warned of heat wave across the country

The weather office has predicted heatwaves in the interior areas of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. The entire country - except some areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and a large part of the northeast region - is experience a temperature between 38 and 40 degree Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its daily weather update.

"Wet spells with thunderstorms and gusty winds over east and south Peninsular India are expected till May 14," an IMD weather-reader said during the daily briefing.

Heat wave conditions very likely to prevail over south peninsular India today, the IMD said. "A fresh heat wave spell is likely over Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh till Friday," the IMD said.

In the national capital, doctors have advised people to stay indoors as much as possible and go out only when necessary. Doctors have suggested sufficient hydration to keep oneself safe from heat stroke.

Parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh will experience intense heat wave from tomorrow, the IMD said.