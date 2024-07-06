Video: UP Principal Forcibly Removed From Office Amid Paper Leak Probe

The video opens with a chaotic scene. A group of school staff, led by the institution's chairman, enters the principal's office and demands that she vacate her chair immediately. The principal resists, leading to a forceful removal in which her phone is also taken away. Subsequently, the newly appointed principal is seated in her place, greeted with applause from those present.

The 2-minute-20-second clip capturing the pandemonium is now viral on social media, causing uproar. The dramatic visuals were recorded at Bishop Johnson Girls School in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. At the heart of the controversy is an alleged multi-crore scam linked to an exam paper leak.

What Happened

Bishop Maurice Edgar Dan, representing the Diocese of Lucknow, has alleged that the school is embroiled in a multi-crore scam linked to the February 11 UPPSC Review Officer-Assistant Review Officer (RO-ARO) paper leak. Bishop Dan said that Vineet Jaswant, a staff member, was among those arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) in connection with the paper leak, with Principal Parul Solomon's involvement also coming to light. He claimed that Ms Solomon's removal was a direct consequence of her alleged involvement in the scandal.

On February 11, the paper was leaked before the start of the exam in Prayagraj. The UP STF arrested ten individuals, including Vineet Yashwant, the exam centre administrator at Bishop Johnson Girls School. The network allegedly leaked the paper at 6:30 am from the exam centre by taking a photo of it on a mobile phone. Three videos showcasing the alleged mistreatment of Ms Solomon have since gone viral on social media.

In the footage, several individuals, including the bishop, are seen breaking into the principal's office and attempting to seize Ms Solomon's mobile phone. ms Solomon is heard pleading, "Don't touch, don't touch." In another part of the video, a female teacher forcibly takes Ms Solomon's phone. Subsequently, other staff members move a large table obstructing Ms Solomon and begin pushing her chair. Eventually, Ms Solomon is removed from the office, and the new principal, Sherlyn Massey, is seated amid applause and clapping from the staff.

Case Registered

According to Bishop Dan, Shirley Massey was appointed as the new principal following Ms Solomon's termination. However, upon Ms Massey's arrival, Ms Solomon allegedly locked herself in the principal's office. When the door was forcibly opened, some teachers removed Ms Solomon from her chair. Bishop Dan has claimed that Ms Solomon has registered a case against the group for sexual abuse. However, he contends that despite Ms Solomon's claims, video and CCTV footage show no physical contact.

Bishop Dan has provided additional videos to authorities. Nevertheless, videos of the alleged mistreatment of Principal Parul Solomon have not yet been released publicly.

Following Ms Solomon's complaint, a case has been registered against several individuals, including NL Dan, Bishop Maurice Edgar Dan, Vinita Isubius, Sanjeet Lal, Vishal Navel Singh, RK Singh, Arun Mojs, Tarun Vyas, Abhishek Vyas, and others. Meanwhile, the accused have submitted videos to the police, who are currently investigating the matter.

Bishop Dan has accused Ms Solomon of embezzling Rs 2.40 crore from the school during her tenure as principal.