Video: Trinamool's Mahua Moitra With Her Furry Friend Amid Busy Schedule

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra with her pet dog Henry

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has tweeted a video in which she plays with her furry friend, Henry, which she said is an "added joy" amid her busy schedule as the winter session of parliament is going on.

Ms Moitra, sharing with her supporters and fans how she manages to make time for Henry, is seen cuddling and petting the family pet.

Henry appears to be a Rottweiler.

"The added joy of being able to spend time with my Henry," the Trinamool Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal's Krishnanagar tweeted.

The added joy of being able to spend time with my Henry .. pic.twitter.com/mQmuukITMp — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) December 20, 2022

Ms Moitra's cover photo on Twitter - she has over 73,000 followers - also has a very huggable puppy of the same colour as Henry's. It is not known if it is a photo of Henry when it was young.

The Rottweiler is a robust working breed of great strength.

A gentle playmate and protector within the family circle, the Rottweiler observes the outside world with a self-assured aloofness, according to the American Kennel Club, one of the world's most trusted experts in breed, health and training information for all dogs.