Video: Teen Crashes Porsche Into Parked Motorcycles In Mumbai

The Mumbai Police have filed a case of reckless driving after a Porsche rammed into parked motorcycles in Bandra. The accident happened this morning at 2.40 am near Mumbai's Sadhu Vaswani Chowk.

CCTV footage shows the car, driven by a 19-year-old son of a prominent businessman, speeding before colliding with several motorcycles parked on the footpath.

No one was injured.

There were four men and a woman in the car.

The police have collected blood samples of the 19-year-old man to determine if he was under the influence or drugs.

The forensic report will help find whether intoxication or negligence caused the crash.

Further investigation is on.