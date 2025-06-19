Video: Sticks In Hand, All-Out Brawl Among Kedarnath Pilgrims

Viral videos on social media show violent clashes breaking out among tourists on the Kedarnath Yatra route. The unrest appears to be part of a series of such incidents that have surfaced since the beginning of this year's Yatra. Local authorities have reportedly resorted to lathi charges in Sonprayag, a key juncture on the route, in an attempt to disperse crowds and restore order.

In one viral video, multiple fights can be seen in what appears to be a parking lot in Kedarnath. Sticks in their hands, multiple men can be seen swinging them like swordsmen at each other.

Despite the disruptions, the Kedarnath Yatra continues to witness an exceptionally high turnout. According to figures released by local authorities, over 1.14 million devotees have visited the shrine since the temple doors were opened on May 2. The annual pilgrimage winds through the Himalayas to one of Hinduism's most revered shrines.

An official statement released Wednesday estimates that the collective business conducted by local hotels, restaurants, porters, heli operators, and related services has crossed Rs 300 crore since the Yatra commenced.

Women-led self-help groups, taxi unions, and small-scale traders have reportedly seen increased income this season.