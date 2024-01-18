Video Shows Jallikattu Bull Being Fed Live Rooster, Case Against YouTuber

Jallikattu bull being force-fed a live rooster, shows a video from Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu police have filed a case against a YouTuber after he posted a video showing his Jallikattu bull being force fed a rooster. The disturbing video, from Chinnappampatti in Salem district, shows the bull being forced to chew the rooster.

Three men are seen holding the bull to keep it in check while another man first feeds raw meat and then shoves the chicken in the bull's mouth, shows the 2.48 minute video posted on YouTuber Ragu's social media accounts.

Based on a complaint by Arun Prasanna, founder of People For Cattle Aim India (PFCI), the Salem district police have filed a case of maiming besides invoking sections of Prevention of Animal Cruelty Act.

The Inspector of Police, Tharamangalam, told NDTV: "We have filed an FIR. We are investigating. We have not arrested anyone yet."

Animal rights activist say the chicken was fed with the intention to improve prospects of the bull in Jallikattu, or taming the bull festival, where winning bulls and owners also receive prizes including gold coins.

The FIR also includes hurting religious sentiments.

Arun, the complainant, added, "This involves extreme curuelty to both the live rooster being chewed and the bull. The bull is a herbivorous animal and to force it to feed on poultry is unimaginable".

He added: "My only fear is this doesn't set a bad trend. If this bull wins, then many bull owners would follow suit."