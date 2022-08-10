'Kings And Queens From Gir': Video Shows Majestic Pride Of Lions In Forest

The video has garnered over 22,000 views.

With their thundering roar and predatory instinct, lions continue to rule the wilderness with pride. Today, on World Lion Day, Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Praveen Kaswan shared a video featuring a family of majestic creatures. The clip, uploaded on Twitter, has been shot at the Gir National Park of Gujarat, which is home to a large population of Asiatic lions. In the video, lions can be seen relaxing in the forest. The family also includes some cubs that are seen playing around.

“Here a beautiful family of Kings & Queens from Gir forest of India. Today is World Lion Day,” Mr Kaswan wrote in the caption.

Here a beautiful family of Kings & Queens from Gir forest of #India. Today is #WorldLionDay. @dcfsasangirpic.twitter.com/GAsWCiOnqa — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) August 10, 2022

At the time of writing, the clip had garnered over 22,000 views.

The IFS officer treated us to another video of lions out in the wild. “Lions are majestic big cats and live in a group called as Pride. Here is a couple having some good time,” the caption read.

Lions are majestic big cats and live in a group called as Pride. Here is a couple having some good time. #WorldLionsDay@dcfsasangirpic.twitter.com/WpekL761vA — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) August 10, 2022

The clips have left users amazed. One user called for the conservation of lions while marking World Lion Day.

Let us save the king of jungle to have him in this world for our generations to come…. on World Lion Day.” pic.twitter.com/TjVDdKNwY0 — ANIL PATIL (@anilapat237) August 10, 2022

Another user shared a video of a lion walking on a trail in its full glory. In the background, a man is also spotted on a bike following the animal.

This user was delighted to see the lions uninterrupted in their natural habitat. The user hailed conservationists and forest guards.

So good to see large prides in India. Used to seeing them in Africa. Kudos to conservationists n Forest gaurds!! More power to u! — Yogesh Shanbhag (@sportz4urlife) August 10, 2022

Some said the lions showcased the “real royalty”.

The real royalty.. — Green Bean (@GreenEarthMatic) August 10, 2022

“The lion kingdom literally,” one wrote.

The Lion kingdom literally ???? — DARK (@Itsz_Sri) August 10, 2022

Indeed, we all can agree with this user.

Beautiful — Moving Forests (@Movingforests) August 10, 2022

World Lion Day is observed annually on August 10. The idea for the day was proposed by a group of non-profits and tourism companies to highlight the rapid decline in the lion population and inspire efforts for their conservation.