Video Shows Car Running Over Stray Dog In Delhi

A dog was run over by a vehicle in New Delhi in a disturbing act of animal cruelty that was caught on camera. According to the local police, a case has been registered after the car driver allegedly drove his vehicle over a dog in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area.

The video of the brutal incident went viral on social media after BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga shared it on Twitter.

Car number is DL4CBC 2267. Pls take action @DelhiPolicepic.twitter.com/8vClVx2NXn — Tejinder Pall Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) July 6, 2023

The video purports to show the dog sitting on the road as a black SUV runs its front wheel over it.

The video also shows the dog writhing in pain, unable to lift itself. A case under The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been registered at Vikaspuri police station, and an investigation has been taken up, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.

Social media users who saw the video expressed their outrage at the car driver by posting harsh remarks on the post.

"Really bad; action should be taken against him. But did anyone take that dog to the hospital for a checkup? He might have fractures or internal bleeding," commented a user.

"It's the responsibility of the car driver to make sure no one is in the blind spot when starting the vehicle. The dog didn't suddenly come and sit there; it was already there. If a small kid would be standing there?" wrote another user.

"The vehicle is equipped with front sensors to detect any obstacles ahead. This is undoubtedly intentional, and Delhi police or the concerned authorities must investigate," commented a third user.