On Camera, BJD MP Slaps Party Worker On Stage

Chandrasekhar Sahu, Member of Parliament (MP) of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) from Berhampur, has landed in a controversy after a video, in which he was seen slapping a party worker, has gone viral on social media.

The former Union Minister slapped a young party worker on stage in full public view during a party meeting held in Paralakhemundi of Gajapati district on Tuesday.

Chandrasekhar Sahu slapped Sangram Sahu, former Gajapati District Youth Congress president, who had attended the meeting to join the ruling BJD.

The incident was captured on camera, the young leader tried to downplay the incident.

A former Union Minister & a sitting Parliamentarian (Berhampur MP) slaps a fan in full public view.



Hasn't he brought disgrace to #Odisha with such outrageous and shameful conduct?



Hope everyone is watching!@PMOIndia@CMO_Odisha@narendramodi@ombirlakota@narendramodipic.twitter.com/PATmhCkdsn — Bhrugu Baxipatra (@BhruguBJP) September 24, 2019

"The MP did not slap me but only chided by just touching my cheek just like an elder brother. I have known him since my student days and also joined BJD due to his blessings," said Sangram.

However, the incident has invited criticism from the political opponents of the BJD MP.

"A former Union Minister and a sitting Parliamentarian (Berhampur MP) slaps a fan in full public view. Hasn't he brought disgrace to Odisha with such outrageous and shameful conduct? Hope everyone is watching!" tweeted BJP general secretary Bhrugu Baxipatra.

Baxipatra had unsuccessfully contested against Chandrasekhar Sahu from Berhampur Lok Sabha seat in 2019 elections.

