Video Shows Ants On Face Of Paralysed Covid Patient In Gujarat, Probe On

A video showing ants crawling on the face of a paralysed Covid patient at a well-known Gujarat government-run hospital has surfaced on social media platforms, prompting the medical facility's administration to order an inquiry today.

The video was shot a few days back by a family member of the woman patient, who is also suffering from paralysis and is currently receiving treatment in the ICU of Sir Sayajirao General (SSG) Hospital at Vadodara.

The administration of the state government-run hospital assured action if any lapse on the part of the staff was found.

In the 5-minute clip, the woman in her 50s can be seen lying on an ICU bed and being fed through a tube. She is seen responding only by shaking her head when the relative asks her if she wants something.

On seeing ants coming out from the corner of her swollen mouth, the person shooting the video can be heard complaining to a nurse. The nurse says that due care was taken by the on-duty staff and the patient's mouth was also cleaned the previous night.

On learning about the incident, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Ranjan Aiyer, ordered an inquiry and assured action if any negligence came to light.

"All the staff have been given strict instructions to maintain high standards of hygiene and also remain alert in attending patients. The spillage of food from the pipe might have attracted the ants. I have also ordered an inquiry into the incident and action will be taken if any lapses are found," said Dr Aiyer.