Video: Short Circuit Causes Huge Fire At UP Police Station, 4 Cops Injured

The fire spread rapidly to the canteen, causing gas cylinders to explode

A building inside the premises of a police station in Meerut was engulfed in a fierce fire this evening. Four constables have sustained severe burns in the fire at the crime inspection building inside the police station in Meerut's Sardhana.

A cloud of thick black smoke billowed skyward and was visible from several kilometers away, the locals said. More than half a dozen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

According to the initial investigation, the fire originated from a short circuit in a switchboard inside the police station. It rapidly spread to the balcony, which houses a canteen. The fire's intensity was such that it led to the explosion of gas cylinders in the canteen. The inferno quickly engulfed the surroundings, including a warehouse nearby.

"The flames have been doused. However, some of our officers suffered severe burns to their hands and faces while trying to put out the fire. They have been rushed to the hospital for medical attention, and those with less severe injuries are also receiving treatment," Senior Superintendent of Police, Rohit Singh Sajwan, said.