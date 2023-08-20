Video: Rescuers Save Man Stuck In Bus After Uttarakhand Accident, 7 Killed

Rescuers try to reach a man stuck in a damaged bus after an accident in Uttarakhand

A bus carrying 35 passengers lost control and fell into a ditch in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi town today, killing seven, the police said.

Rescuers have pulled out 27 passengers from the mangled bus that fell several feet below the road. They are cutting through the twisted, protruding metal parts of the bus as a passenger is stuck behind them. The remaining seven have died, reports said.

The bus was going from Gangotri to Uttarkashi. All the passengers came from Gujarat.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in a post on X, formerly Twitter, said he has told officials to ensure quick relief and rescue, and make proper arrangements to treat injured people.

"May God grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss. I wish speedy recovery to all the injured," Mr Dhami posted.

गंगोत्री से उत्तरकाशी जा रही बस के गंगनानी में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो जाने से कुछ लोगों के हताहत होने का अत्यंत पीड़ादायक समाचार प्राप्त हुआ है। प्रशासन को त्वरित रूप से राहत और बचाव कार्य संचालित करने एवं घायलों के उपचार के लिए उचित व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करने हेतु निर्देशित किया है।... — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) August 20, 2023

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are at the site.