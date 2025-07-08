Video: Pregnant Odisha Woman Carried 10 km On Shoulders Due To Bad Roads

A pregnant woman in labour was carried 10 kilometres on foot by villagers after the ambulance got stuck midway and failed to reach her due to terrible road conditions. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon in Odisha's Bhojguda village when the woman, Sunai Bhoj, began experiencing intense labour pain.

Sunai's family immediately called the Khairaput Community Health Centre for medical assistance. While an ambulance was dispatched immediately, it could only make it to the Tusai Pada village, which was nearly 10 kilometres away from the woman - due to poor road conditions.

According to the ambulance driver, the muddy, incomplete road became difficult to travel on.

The villagers then quickly used bamboo sticks and a cloth to craft a makeshift stretcher with a chair hanging in the middle. They made the pregnant woman sit on it and carried her through the muddy roads.

After reaching Tusai Pada, the locals shifted the woman to the ambulance, which took her to the Khairaput Community Health Centre. Sunai gave birth to a healthy baby boy around 6 pm, officials said.