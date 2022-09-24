Video: Haryana Students Jump Out Of Bus On Waterlogged Road As Smoke Rises

Children come out of windows of a school bus at Fatehabad in Haryana's Sirsa district.

Students jumped out of the windows as locals rushed to pull them out after smoke starting coming out of a school bus stuck on a waterlogged road at Fatehabad in Haryana's Sirsa district today.

It later turned out the kneedeep rainwater had entered the engine compartment, where the heat made it come out like smoke.

At first when the bus was struggling to pass through the water on Dharamshala Road, it was just one of those routine problems of the rainy season. But then smoke started coming out from the under the bus, which made the students and the people around fear it was a fire. The driver braked and people rushed in to help.

It was raining since morning and, by the afternoon, when the bus was taking students back home, it ran into waterlogging on Arorvansh Dharamshala Road around 2 pm.

When smoke came out of the engine compartment, the driver was quick to react and started getting the kids out. Shopkeepers on both sides of the road then rushed in too. And within five minutes the bus was empty. No one suffered any injury.

Waterlogging may persist as weather forecast says the town is likely to see some more rain over the next two days.