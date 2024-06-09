Watch: On Way To PM Home, BJP Leader Faces Traffic, Gets Down, Runs

Punjab BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu runs to PM Narendra Modi's official home

Punjab BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu did not want to be late in reaching Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official home in central Delhi today. But the traffic in the national capital had slowed him down.

Soon, he got out of his vehicle and started running on the road, with guards in tow. Visuals of Mr Bittu running at a roundabout before entering PM Modi's official home have been shared widely on social media.

"One should never be late," he told NDTV, adding many leaders were coming, so he decided to get down and run instead of waiting in the jam.

Delhi: BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu walks to the PM's residence after his car got stranded in traffic pic.twitter.com/a3KZfdFprL — IANS (@ians_india) June 9, 2024

Mr Bittu lost the Lok Sabha election from Ludhiana to the Congress's Amrinder Singh Raja Warring by a huge margin. The Punjab BJP leader, however, will be in the Modi 3.0 cabinet. He had represented the Ludhiana seat in Modi 2.0.

Mr Bittu is the grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, a hero of anti-terrorism campaign in the state who was assassinated in a terror attack while still in office.

Other BJP leaders including Manohar Lal Khattar, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Bandi Sanjay Kumar are likely to be among the new faces in the Union Council of Ministers. They will take oath this evening along with PM Modi.

Mr Bittu will be part of Modi 3.0 due to his profile as the BJP continues its bid to deepen its footprint in Punjab, news agency PTI report.

While taking its ministerial picks, the BJP will have to factor in its shock losses in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra to recover its ground.