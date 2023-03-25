Video: No Hospital Stretcher, Elderly Man With Broken Leg Dragged On Cloth In Gwalior Hospital

The elderly man sits on a cloth as one of his relatives pull it

An elderly man who came to a 1,000-bed hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior - the largest in the district - had to be dragged on the floor while he sat on a piece of cloth after he got no stretcher. A mobile video shows one of his relatives pulling a white bedsheet as he sat on it at Jayarogya government hospital.

Patients complained that there are not enough stretchers at the hospital that was built at a cost of Rs 400 crore.

The elderly man had suffered a broken leg and he came to the hospital to get it treated. The video has been shared widely on social media.

"He fell from a cycle," the man's relative said, pointing at the plastered foot. The two said they came from Bhind district, some 70 km from Gwalior.

The doctors at the orthopaedic department suggested Shrikishan Ojha, 65, to be shifted to the trauma department. His daughter-in-law went in search of a stretcher but found none. She saw two stretchers later, but they had no wheels.

She then brought a bedsheet and dragged her father-in-law to the main door, from where they took an autorickshaw to the trauma care department.

Many patients have alleged that even if there are stretchers, most don't have working wheels.

Officials at the hospital said they are looking into the matter.