Video: Woman Gets Trapped After Grain Sacks Fall On Her, Then This Happened

A woman in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai was trapped under grain sacks after they fell on her while she was cleaning the floor.

The incident, which was captured on a CCTV camera, took place earlier this week when the woman was cleaning the floor at a market of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in the Vashi area.

She, however, was rescued swiftly by the quick-thinking men working near her.

The CCTV camera installed inside the shop showed that the woman was cleaning the floor when suddenly about 30-40 stacks of grain sacks fell on her.

As she screamed for help, workers near her rushed towards her and removed the sacks within a minute.

According to reports, the woman has received minor injuries and has been admitted to a hospital.