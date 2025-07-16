Video: Moments Before Marathoner Fauja Singh Was Killed By Speeding SUV

A CCTV footage has emerged of Fauja Singh, the world's oldest marathoner, walking down a road in Punjab's Jalandhar, minutes before he was mowed down by an SUV earlier this week.

The video shows the 114-year-old slowly walking down a path in his native village Bias. He then stops for a couple of seconds before resuming his walk.

According to PTI, Fauja Singh was walking down the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway when he was knocked down by the SUV that was driven by a Canada-based man Amritpal Singh Dhillon on Monday. Fauja Singh died of injuries later in the day.

Dhillon was arrested on Tuesday.

According to villagers, Fauja Singh was tossed five to seven feet in the air after being hit by the vehicle.

Following the incident, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the driver under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

On Tuesday, Jalandhar Rural Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harvinder Singh, police identified the vehicle, a Punjab-registered Toyota Fortuner, from CCTV footage and with fragments of the vehicle's headlight recovered from the accident spot.

"The vehicle's owners have changed more than once (probably resale)," he told PTI over the phone.

On Tuesday night, Dhillon was arrested from his residence in Kartarpur and his vehicle was also seized. During questioning, he revealed that his car was moving at a high speed when it hit Fauja Singh, who was crossing the road. "He got scared after hitting Fauja Singh, and that is why he did not stop his car at the spot," the SSP said.

The SSP said it was Dhillon's responsibility to stop the vehicle at the time of the accident and should have taken Fauja Singh to a hospital.