Video: Moment When Secunderabad E-Bike Store Fire That Killed 8 Started

Eight people were killed after a massive fire broke out at an electric scooter showroom in Telangana's Secunderabad today. A CCTV video has emerged showing the moment when a fire broke out.

The fire then spread to a hotel which was located on the upper floors of the multi-storey building.

Early investigation suggests that a short circuit in the basement of the building, which was used by the showroom owner to store the electric scooters, caused the fire.

All the eight people seemed to have died because of asphyxiation caused by the smoke, police said.

TV visuals showed some people trying to jump out of the hotel windows in a bid to escape the fire.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Minister KT Ramarao offered their condolences and announced compensation to the families of those who were killed.