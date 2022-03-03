Man Dragged While Getting Off Moving Train In Gujarat, Survives

The incident took place in Surat on March 1.

The Ministry of Railways has shared a video which shows a passenger slipping between the platform and a moving train in Surat, Gujarat. The incident happened when the man was trying to get off the train.

The 13-second video was shared on March 1 but is gaining traction now. It shows people running towards the passenger as he is dragged between the platform and the train.

The Railways also posted a tweet along with the video in Hindi, in which it said that the life of the passenger was saved due to "alertness and promptness" of the staff.

The tweet further said that the passenger was dragged between the platform and the train. “The guard of the train applied emergency brakes and saved the life of the passenger,” it added.

The video has been viewed more than 12,000 times since being shared. Many users have demanded fine for standing at the gate of a train coach when it is approaching a station.

“Fine of 5000rs or jail of one day should be charged to irresponsible people getting down or alighting the train when train already moved to keep them alert and delay of train timings,” said the Twitter user Minal.

Others praised the "good work" done by the Railway personnel.

In February, the personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) saved a man who fell on the Metro train tracks in Delhi. A video clip of the incident showed the man walking on the platform engrossed in his phone and ending up on the tracks he lost his footing.

On the same day, a 21-year-old man and a teenager died after being hit by a train while clicking selfies on a railway bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district.