Video: Madhya Pradesh Man Tied To Pole, Beaten For "Stealing Cotton"

Madhya Pradesh Police said the theft-accused was beaten and his clothes torn

A man in Madhya Pradesh was tied to a pole, beaten and his clothes were torn, before he was handed over to the police after being accused of stealing cotton. A video clip of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Police in Khargone said a case had been registered against seven persons for assaulting the accused. Ten kilo cotton was also seized from the accused's possession, police added.

According to reports, last Thursday night, farmer Sakharam accused Noor Singh of stealing cotton. The farmer and his two sons, Nahar Singh and Kashiram, then caught the victim, tied him to a pole and beat him up. The perpetrators also tore his clothes. Later, they handed him over to the police.

An official from Una Police Station said the injured person was admitted to hospital. His condition had improved.

Police added both the parties had filed First Information Reports (FIR) against each other.

Earlier this month, a priest in Indore was beaten allegedly by his hosts on suspicion that rituals performed by him during a 'Satyanarayan Puja' resulted in wrong results, police said.

Priest Kunjbihari Sharma, a resident of Kota in Rajasthan, was beaten by the host of the event and the latter's two sons.

In May this year, a 26-year-old man was beaten to death by five others over a land dispute for cattle grazing in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district. The horrific incident was captured on a mobile video.

Govind, who was kicked, punched and thrashed with sticks by the group of men till he fell unconscious, was taken on a bike and dropped outside his house by the accused, police said. Five people were later arrested.