Video: Madhya Pradesh Cop Thrashes Man For Recording His Video

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

A Madhya Pradesh Police officer was caught on camera assaulting a man in front of his family during a routine traffic check in Shahdol on Sunday.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

According to the police, the man and his family, from Chhattisgarh, were on their way to attend the funeral of a relative in Shahdol. They were signalled to stop near a checkpoint by police officials. Due to its high speed, the vehicle skidded to a stop a little bit ahead of the checkpoint. Following this, police officials checked the vehicle's papers and found out that the pollution certificate was missing.

As the cops began the procedure of issuing a challan, the man driving the vehicle brought out his mobile phone and started recording everything. Agitated by the act, an inspector, identified as Abhinav Rai, rained down punches on the man. The man's family members and others present at the scene had to intervene to put a stop to the beating.

According to senior Shahdol police officer Mukesh Dixit, the matter reached the police station and both parties mutually agreed to settle the dispute.

