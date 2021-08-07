Video: Kiren Rijiju Pops Champagne To Celebrate India's Best Olympic Show

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shared a video on Twitter in which he is seen opening a bottle of champagne.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju popped the champagne today to celebrate India's best-ever performance at the Olympics.

The Law Minister, who till recently held the sports portfolio, shared a video on his Twitter handle in which he is seen opening a bottle of champagne and spraying it as others cheer.

"It's time to celebrate because India has delivered the best ever Olympic performance! Let's cheer for @Neeraj_chopra1 @mirabai_chanu #RaviKumarDahiya @Pvsindhu1 @BajrangPunia @LovlinaBorgohai and the great Indian Hockey Team! #Cheer4India," the minister said in a tweet accompanying the video clip.

Neeraj Chopra's gold medal in javelin throw, besides being the first Olympic gold medal won by an Indian athlete, also marked the country's highest medal haul at the Games.

The country has won seven medals at the Tokyo Olympics so far -- two silver, four bronze and a gold.

Earlier, Mr Rijiju remembered legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, who died in June due to post-Covid complications.

"History has been made, Milkha Singh Ji's wish is fulfilled as India wins first ever Olympic medal in Athletics! A golden moment 4 India as Neeraj Chopra won Olympic Gold medal for India at #Tokyo2020 Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on this historic achievement! #Cheer4India," Mr Rijiju tweeted.