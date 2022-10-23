Video: Karnataka Minister Slaps Woman, She Then Touches His Feet

Mr Somanna reportedly apologised later.

A Karnataka Minister on Saturday was caught on camera slapping a woman at an event where he distributed land titles.

BJP's V Somanna, Minister of Infrastructure Development of Karnataka, was in Hangala village of Chamarajanagar district to distribute land titles at a public program when he was confronted by a woman who was angry about not receiving a land title. The visibly furious minister then slapped her.

The woman, despite being assaulted, is seen immediately touching the Minister's feet.

Mr Somanna reportedly apologised later.

About 175 people were eligible for title deeds for land regularisation in rural areas under Section 94C of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act. According to the woman, she approached the Minister to narrate her ordeal of not being granted a plot under the revenue department, and that was when the Mr Somanna slapped her.

V Somanna was supposed to reach at 3.30 pm for this program, but was late by two hours.

This is not the first time a BJP minister has been seen abusing people in public. Last year, in December, Law Minister JC Madhuswamy was seen abusing a woman farmer in full public view.

More recently, on September 3, BJP Karnataka MLA Arvind Limbavali courted controversy after a video of him threatening and verbally abusing a woman protesting demolition of her property went viral on social media.

Earlier, a Janata Dal (Secular) leader was caught on camera slapping the principal of a college in Karnataka. The politician, M Srinivas, was on a visit to a college and reportedly got angry after the principal was not able to provide a clear answer about the ongoing development work for a computer lab.