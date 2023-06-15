Video: Indore Hotelier Deploys Air Coolers To Beat The Heat During Marriage Procession

More than 400 guests were part of the procession

A hotelier in Indore in Madhya Pradesh deployed air coolers to keep those taking part in his marriage procession protected from the sweltering heat, resulting in its videos flooding social media.

Sudhanshu Raghuvanshi, who owns a hotel in the Rajwada area here, told PTI on Thursday 11 portable air coolers mounted on trolleys were part of the marriage procession that saw more than 400 guests dancing on a 1.5-kilometer stretch on June 7.

"It is very hot in Indore and I wanted to ensure baraatis don't face the oppressive heat while dancing. The videos that went viral on social media were shot from rooftops at Rajwada crossing," he said.

A large number of netizens commented about the videos and hailed the hotelier for his "cool idea".