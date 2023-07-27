Video: Indian Rock Python Rescued From 13th Floor Of A Tower In Mumbai

The news caught the attention of animal lovers.

A nearly four-foot-long Indian rock python that had somehow reached the grilled terrace of a twelve-floor tower in Mumbai's Ghatkopar (west) was rescued by local animal lovers.

The Python was rescued from a residential Society named Vraj Paradise in Ghatkopar West on Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg. The reptile was later handed over to Mr Bhoir, who is the Range Forest Officer (RFO) of Mumbai.

Locals were astounded by the sight and worried about how the snake was able to scale such height.

The condition of the Python was exceedingly terrible because the whole body of the reptile was stuck in the thick paste of mixed cement due to ongoing construction work in the tower.